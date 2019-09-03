The Washington Post

JAY NUSSBAUM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAY NUSSBAUM.
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
National Funeral Home Chapel
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Jay H. Nussbaum  

Of Great Falls, Virginia, died on August 31, 2019 at the age of 75. He was son of Ira Nussbaum and Ruth (Korman) Nussbaum. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Jay graduated from the University of Maryland in 1966. He had an illustrious career serving in senior leadership roles at major corporations including Xerox, Oracle and Agilex, most recently serving as chairman and CEO of Drone Aviation Corporation.
 
Jay was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Newman Nussbaum. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Hemme Nussbaum; son, Drew Nussbaum and Drew's wife, Meridith; six grandchildren, Natalie, Julia, William, Cade, Knox and Sloan; sister, Ellen Entis and her husband, Lawrence; brother-in-law, Gary Newman; and several nieces and nephews.
 
Services will be held at the National Funeral Home Chapel, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 a.m.
 
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Life With Cancer lifewithcancer.org or The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon