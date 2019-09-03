

Jay H. Nussbaum



Of Great Falls, Virginia, died on August 31, 2019 at the age of 75. He was son of Ira Nussbaum and Ruth (Korman) Nussbaum. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Jay graduated from the University of Maryland in 1966. He had an illustrious career serving in senior leadership roles at major corporations including Xerox, Oracle and Agilex, most recently serving as chairman and CEO of Drone Aviation Corporation.

Jay was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Newman Nussbaum. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Hemme Nussbaum; son, Drew Nussbaum and Drew's wife, Meridith; six grandchildren, Natalie, Julia, William, Cade, Knox and Sloan; sister, Ellen Entis and her husband, Lawrence; brother-in-law, Gary Newman; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the National Funeral Home Chapel, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 a.m.