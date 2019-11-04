The Washington Post

Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
B'nai Shalom of Olney
18401 Burtfield Rd.
Olney, MD
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, JAY ROSENTHAL of Brookeville, MD. Beloved husband of Rae Rosenthal, loving father of Evan and Shira Rosenthal, dear brother of Jan (Marc) Greenspan and the late Andrea (the late Geoge) Malek. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 1 p.m. at B'nai Shalom of Olney, 18401 Burtfield Rd., Olney, MD. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed at the late residence through Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Songwriters of North America. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2019
