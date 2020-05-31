LEWIS JAYNE LEWIS Jayne Baker Lewis was born on April 1, 1932 in Purcell, Oklahoma. She passed from this life on May 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with dysfunctional lungs and congestive heart failure. She was the daughter of LTC Ernest Baker USAF and Velma Baker, former school teacher of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She attended the College of William and Mary for two years and left to attend the Tobe' Coburn School of Fashion in New York City where she became skilled in various phases of the clothing industry to include use of material, styling, manufacturing procedures, sales techniques and modeling. Upon graduation she married her college sweetheart Thomas M. Lewis. Shortly afterwards her husband entered the U.S. Army becoming an officer in the Ordnance Corps. She accompanied him on three tours of duty in Germany and several locations in the United States to include Aberdeen, Maryland; upstate New York; Leavenworth, Kansas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Huntsville, Alabama; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Annandale Virginia, when her husband was assigned to the Pentagon. While in Germany Jayne took lessons from a German artist (becoming skilled in oil painting) and produced several beautiful professional paintings. She also was an excellent seamstress and after winning a sewing contest after designing and making a beautiful suit and modeling it before a German audience, she represented the city of Heilbronn, Germany in the all-Germany finals in Baden-Baden in the Black Forest. After her husband retired from the Army they settled in Annandale, Virginia. Jayne became a real estate agent and a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant and in both she established an excellent record in salesmanship. In her later years she became interested in scrapbooking and joined a scrapbooking club. She became a great enthusiast and produced several scrapbooks which became memories of travels, family trips and celebrations and family history. After living in Annandale for over 40 years, Jayne and her husband moved to Tulsa in her home state of Oklahoma to be close to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives. Jayne had a wonderful outgoing personality and developed many friends in all her travels with whom she maintained contact. She was truly beloved and held in high esteem by friends and family alike. On June 13, 2020 she and Tommy would have celebrated their 67th anniversary. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Jeffrey Lewis and a granddaughter Mallory Jayne Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Lewis; her son David Lewis; daughter-in-law Sondra Lewis; former daughter-in-law Lisa Duncan; grandchildren Lauren Lutz; Lindsey Lewis; Leslie Lewis; Landon Lewis; Leah Lewis and great grandchildren McKenzie Lutz; Norah Lutz; Olivia Lutz and Thomas Lewis. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews scattered in several locations across the United States. Services were held at Moore funeral home in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 8, 2020. Annandale Virginia, when her husband was assigned to the Pentagon. While in Germany Jayne took lessons from a German artist (becoming skilled in oil painting) and produced several beautiful professional paintings. She also was an excellent seamstress and after winning a sewing contest after designing and making a beautiful suit and modeling it before a German audience, she represented the city of Heilbronn, Germany in the all-Germany finals in Baden-Baden in the Black Forest. After her husband retired from the Army they settled in Annandale, Virginia. Jayne became a real estate agent and a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant and in both she established an excellent record in salesmanship. In her later years she became interested in scrapbooking and joined a scrapbooking club. She became a great enthusiast and produced several scrapbooks which became memories of travels, family trips and celebrations and family history. After living in Annandale for over 40 years, Jayne and her husband moved to Tulsa in her home state of Oklahoma to be close to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives. Jayne had a wonderful outgoing personality and developed many friends in all her travels with whom she maintained contact. She was truly beloved and held in high esteem by friends and family alike. On June 13, 2020 she and Tommy would have celebrated their 67th anniversary. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Jeffrey Lewis and a granddaughter Mallory Jayne Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Lewis; her son David Lewis; daughter-in-law Sondra Lewis; former daughter-in-law Lisa Duncan; grandchildren Lauren Lutz; Lindsey Lewis; Leslie Lewis; Landon Lewis; Leah Lewis and great grandchildren McKenzie Lutz; Norah Lutz; Olivia Lutz and Thomas Lewis. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews scattered in several locations across the United States. Services were held at Moore funeral home in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 8, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store