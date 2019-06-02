The Washington Post

JB BYNUM

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wiseman Funeral Chapel
7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road
Clinton, MD
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiseman Funeral Chapel
7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road
Clinton, MD
Notice
On Wednesday, May 8, 2019 JB Bynum of Bowie, Maryland entered into eternal life. Loving father of Anthony (Pam) Bynum, Pam (Gerald) Knight, and Regina ( Michael) Jones; devoted grandfather of four grandchildren. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Ethel Jones. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
