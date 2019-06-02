JB BYNUM
On Wednesday, May 8, 2019 JB Bynum of Bowie, Maryland entered into eternal life. Loving father of Anthony (Pam) Bynum, Pam (Gerald) Knight, and Regina ( Michael) Jones; devoted grandfather of four grandchildren. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Ethel Jones. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.