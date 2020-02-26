The Washington Post

JEAN ALTIMONT

Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
Jean Altimont (Age 94)  

Jean Altimont, beloved mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 23, 2020, in Baltimore, MD. She was the only child of Alan B. and Ethel Rogers Dawson. For several years she worked as a secretary for the patent law office of Cushman, Darby, & Cushman. She married Albert J. Altimont in 1953, became a full-time homemaker, and lived in Bethesda, MD, where they raised their two children. She and her husband were members of Lakewood Country Club, where they enjoyed playing golf. She was a member of the Bethesda United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Alan Altimont (and Dee CÁrdenas), and Terry Tamargo (and Dr. Rafael Tamargo), and three grandchildren, Dr. Rafi Tamargo, Ian Tamargo and Clementina Altimont, and by her cousins Anne and John Dawson. Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Saturday, February 29 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations go to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, 251 18th St. S #630, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2020
