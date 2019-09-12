JEAN ANN BASATNEH (Age 82)
Of Fairfax, VA on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Halquist Memorial Hospice in Arlington, VA. Beloved wife of Ibrahim S. Basatneh; devoted mother of Ray (Diep) Hamilton and Marwan (Kelley) Basatneh. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Diane and Ryan Hamilton. Friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.