JEAN MARIE BATES-STANARD
Passed peacefully on May 1, 2019. Beloved mother of Jacqueline, Roland, Kenneth, Robyn and Sherri. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great, great granddaughter, two brothers, William Bates and Charles Bates; one sister, Marie Bates; as well as many other family members and friends. Viewing: Wednesday, May 8, 6:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Landover, MD. Funeral service: Thursday, May 9, 11 a.m at First Baptist Church of North Brentwood, North Brentwood, MD.