JEAN BATES-STANARD

Guest Book
  • "I love you Nana. Rest in Heaven."
    - Celeste Davis
  • "Rest in Peace Ms. Jean! You are now with our Heavenly..."
    - Theressa Slater
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
JEAN MARIE BATES-STANARD  

Passed peacefully on May 1, 2019. Beloved mother of Jacqueline, Roland, Kenneth, Robyn and Sherri. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great, great granddaughter, two brothers, William Bates and Charles Bates; one sister, Marie Bates; as well as many other family members and friends. Viewing: Wednesday, May 8, 6:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Landover, MD. Funeral service: Thursday, May 9, 11 a.m at First Baptist Church of North Brentwood, North Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2019
