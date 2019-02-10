JEAN BEARDMORE

  • "May God Bless and comfort each of you at this sad time.With..."
  • "Larry, Sharon and family. Sonny and I are so sad to read..."
    - Brenda & Sonny Ramey
  • "Momma I MISS & LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"
    - Sharon Brown
  • "Mr. Beardmore and Lisa, We were so surprised at Jean's..."
    - Patsy Jones

 

Jean Merriman Beardmore  
(Age 79)  

Of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lawrence L. Beardmore; two sons, John Lawrence Beardmore (Tina) and Paul Thomas Beardmore (Kathy); two daughters, Sharon Ann Brown (Jerry) and Lisa Ann Cooper (Chuck); ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.

Funeral Home
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2019
