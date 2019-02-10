

Jean Merriman Beardmore

(Age 79)



Of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lawrence L. Beardmore; two sons, John Lawrence Beardmore (Tina) and Paul Thomas Beardmore (Kathy); two daughters, Sharon Ann Brown (Jerry) and Lisa Ann Cooper (Chuck); ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.