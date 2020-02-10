

Jean Betty Harrison Bennett



Age 88, passed away on January 31, 2020 after a very full and exciting life. Born in Washington, DC, she held various positions at US Embassies and Missions in Athens, Greece and Istanbul, Turkey from 1954-1967. She also spent several lovely years in Italy with her beloved late husband Theodore (Ted) and daughter, Stacy. She was a long time Rockville resident and retired from HHS in 1995. She was blessed with a wonderful life, family who loved her and who she loved deeply, and lifelong friends who will miss her dearly.

A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to