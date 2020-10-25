JEAN BIRCH

BIRCH JEAN MAUPIN BIRCH Jean of Pawleys Island, SC died peacefully in her home on September 24, 2020 with family by her side at the age of 78. She was born to Carey Addison Maupin and Virginia Elizabeth Flannagan on December 30. 1941 in Washington, DC and grew up in the DC/Northern VA area. Jean attended Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA and later became heavily involved in their alumni relations until illness prevented her from continuing. She loved English and did have plans to continue her love and expertise of the major had she finished her short stint at Longwood College. She continued her friendships with many of her friends for 50-60 years which was one of her many passions-her friendships. Jean was an avid golfer at one time and even achieved the coveted "hole in one" on more than one occasion. She was also an accomplished quilter and belonged to a quilting group in Pawleys Island for many years. She loved to sew and paint and was very skilled. She was well known for her gardening skills and at one time had a local magazine come take photos of her fabulous gardens all over their property in South Carolina. She loved her pets, both her many labs and her parrots. But her general love of animals was proven to us all as she was known to nurse wounded wild birds back to health at every opportunity and was able to send them back into their environment. She was the "bird whisperer". Jean is survived by her three children; son, Steven Mapes of Alpharetta, GA, daughter and long-time caregiver, Kerry Leigh Mapes Wolfe of Pawleys Island, SC and son, Todd Mapes of Suwanee, GA; and her sisters Anne McCormack of Northern VA and Judith Blake of Prior Lake, MN. She is also survived by her grandchildren Haley Mapes of Northern VA, William Mapes of Suwanee, GA, David Mapes of Suwanee, GA, Payton Wolfe of Pawleys Island, SC and Matthew Mapes of Suwanee, GA as well as her step-daughters and many other grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Terrell C. Birch. Terry and Jean wished to have their services (but more of a gathering) together if possible. Due to the pandemic, many friends and family members are unable to currently travel. Therefore, A celebration of life will be held at a later date for both Jean and Terry. Please send any thoughts, memories, photos and/or well wishes to her Tribute Wall on lewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.comlewiscrematoryandfuneralservices.com