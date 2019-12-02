

Jean H. Bramow



On Thursday, November 21, 2019, Jean H. Bramow of Silver Spring, MD departed this world to join her beloved husband Alvin and cherished son Bob. She will be reunited with her adored family members including her dear parents, Sam and Ruth Hertz; her In-laws, Harry and Sadie Bramow; her treasured siblings and their spouses, Herbie and Peggy Hertz, Dorothy and Ben Schiffman, Stanley and Alice Bramow; her devoted brother, Martin Hertz; and her adored nephews and nieces, Arnold Bramow, Sterling, Beth Rose and Stephanie Schiffman. She again gets to kibitz with all her wonderfully special friends, neighbors and co-workers. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 3 at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. The family will observe Shiva following services on at 3330 N. Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Donations honoring her can be made to The Jewish War Veterans or The . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Home.