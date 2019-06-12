The Washington Post

JEAN BROOKS

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Comforter Episcopal Church
701 Oglethorpe St, NW
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Comforter Episcopal Church
701 Oglethorpe St, NW
Notice
Jean Jennifer Brooks (Age 98)  

On Wednesday, May 30, 2019 Jean Brooks of Washington, DC departed this life. She is survived by her granddaughter Davietta Brooks; her great grandson Savion Douglass and nephew Clinton Jennifer. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 701 Oglethorpe St, NW. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Washington Home and Community Hospices at www.thewashingtonhome.org/donate

Published in The Washington Post on June 12, 2019
