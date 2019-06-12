Jean Jennifer Brooks (Age 98)
On Wednesday, May 30, 2019 Jean Brooks of Washington, DC departed this life. She is survived by her granddaughter Davietta Brooks; her great grandson Savion Douglass and nephew Clinton Jennifer. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 701 Oglethorpe St, NW. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Washington Home and Community Hospices at www.thewashingtonhome.org/donate