On Monday, September 7, 2020. Loving wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 91. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Garry Robert Brown; their three children: David W. Brown, Alan C. Brown, Cindi L. Jarrell; their spouses/partner: Barbara, Toni and Karen; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in 2021.