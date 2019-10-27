

Jean Elizabeth Burns



On Sunday, October 13, 2019 Jean Elizabeth Burns passed away of heart complications at the age of 89 in her home in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Jean was born in Conshohocken, PA on July 28, 1930. On July 28, 1951~ Jean married the love of her life John Leo "Tex" Burns. They lived in Norristown, PA where their five children were born. They moved to Rockville, MD in October of 1964 where they raised their three sons and two daughters - Brian, Mark, George, Sharon and Suzanne.

Jean cared for everyone around her. She had a kind, compassionate and giving spirit. She was a passionate sports enthusiast and an avid volunteer in every community she called home. If Jean wasn't on the golf course or cheering for the Washington Redskins she could be found entertaining, organizing and coordinating special events or working on community projects. Among her many volunteer positions, one of her favorites was working with the Ronald McDonald House in Ft. Myers where she helped the families that stayed there while their loved ones were being treated at the hospital next door. She volunteered for a multitude of events supporting Barbara's Friends~ an organization benefiting Childhood Cancer Research. She founded and implemented the first ever Lexington (Free) Flea Market ~ created to assist all of the hard working employees of Lexington- where she lived. This event has been held annually for the past 16+ years.

Jean always preferred to stay active in her community and her life.......

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Tex (2010) whom she was married to for 59 years and her son, George (2015). She is survived by her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Schools and her brother, George Schools, her four children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Our Lady of Grace - Leisure World in Silver Spring, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 3 to 5 p.m.

Lexington Country Club, Ft. Myers FLA

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made payable to: Ronald McDonald House Charities SW FL And mailed to: Ronald McDonald House /Donations 16100 Roserush Court Fort Myers, FLA 33908