JEAN CARROLL

Jean Flartey Schnabel Carroll  
1930 - 2019  

Jean Carroll of Potomac, MD and Isle of Palms, SC passed away on November 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife to the late CDR Thomas F. Carroll. Devoted mother of William (Diana) Schnabel, the late George J. Schnabel II, and Kaaren (Mark) Morgan along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Step mother to Thomas' three daughters, Victoria Sullivan, Patty Robinson and Mariana Klem. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 4 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Potomac, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 9, 2019
