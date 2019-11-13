The Washington Post

JEAN COGSWELL

JEAN FRANCES COGSWELL  

Passed away on November 4, 2019 in Daytona Beach, FL. Jean was born on November 5, 1932 in Washington, DC to Dorothy Creel and Alvin Barr.
Jean is survived by her husband, Allan Cogswell; sons, Allan Jr, Richard and David; daughter, Stacie Stinnette; brother, Richard Barr; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren
The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home Arlington with the graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
