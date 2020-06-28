Passed peacefully in her sleep on June 14, 2020. Jean was born to her parents, Charles and Elnora Fossett in Gary, Indiana in 1927. She was the much loved wife of the late Charles M. Crittenden; the mother of Michael D. Crittenden (Pamela), the late Charles M. Crittenden, Jr. (Sheryl), Andrea C. Hagans (Robert) and William J. Crittenden (Stacee). She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be planned for late summer of 2020 in anticipation of eased social distancing restrictions such that family and friends can come together to celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, contribution to the "Sister's Network, Inc" founded by breast cancer survivor Karen E. Jackson, is an organization centered on sisterhood and camaraderie for African-American women battling breast cancer.