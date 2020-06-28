JEAN CRITTENDEN
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Phyllis Crittenden  
Passed peacefully in her sleep on June 14, 2020. Jean was born to her parents, Charles and Elnora Fossett in Gary, Indiana in 1927. She was the much loved wife of the late Charles M. Crittenden; the mother of Michael D. Crittenden (Pamela), the late Charles M. Crittenden, Jr. (Sheryl), Andrea C. Hagans (Robert) and William J. Crittenden (Stacee). She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.  A memorial service will be planned for late summer of 2020 in anticipation of eased social distancing restrictions such that family and friends can come together to celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, contribution to the "Sister's Network, Inc" founded by breast cancer survivor Karen E. Jackson, is an organization centered on sisterhood and camaraderie for African-American women battling breast cancer. www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved