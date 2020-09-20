1/1
JEAN CURRY

JEAN GISELLE CURRY (Age 92)  
On Monday, September 14, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late John James Curry; mother of Michelle (Larry) Hewitt, Daniel (My Hien) Curry, James (Mary) Curry and the late Sylvia Curry; grandmother of Theresa Curry. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, September 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. (Visitation limited to 10 people at a time. Face masks and social distancing required). Graveside service and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, September 26 at 12 p.m.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
