JEAN CURRY

On Monday, September 14, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late John James Curry; mother of Michelle (Larry) Hewitt, Daniel (My Hien) Curry, James (Mary) Curry and the late Sylvia Curry; grandmother of Theresa Curry. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, September 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. (Visitation limited to 10 people at a time. Face masks and social distancing required). Graveside service and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, September 26 at 12 p.m.