Jean Carol Bryant DeSimone
Born on July 4, 1946 in Washington, DC to the late Harry Hamilton Bryant and Mary Kalla Bryant. Jean attended Wheaton High School, graduating in 1964. During her time in school, she was known as "Jean, Jean the Dancing Machine". She was full of life, loved deeply and was the friend that you always wanted in your corner. She loved hand dancing to Motown with her little brother, Harry. There was not a greater Elvis fan alive. She gave everything she had to raise and care for her children, parents and brothers. Her love for her family was unwavering and knew no limits. Unfortunately, Jean died suddenly from cardiac arrest on March 21, 2020 at her home with her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas Anthony DeSimone, by her side. She leaves behind her son, Harry Richard "Ricky" Kober (Stacy E. Kober), and daughter, Lisa Marie King (Wade Byron King Jr.). Jean retired as an office manager from A-1 Air & Ice approximately two years ago to spend time with her loving husband, Tommy aka Bugs. Jean had a saving faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and is now resting in Heaven with her parents as well as her in-laws (Alex and Janie DeSimone), her sister-in-law, Martha Ann Bryant; brother-in-law, Ed Nagel and other beloved family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, son, Billy Smith
(cousin), Cheryl Nagel (sister-in-law), her brothers, George Bryant (Chantel Bryant) and Harry H. Bryant II; her niece, Bridgett Marchu (Jim Marchu) and two nephews, Michael Bryant (Sarah) and Philip Bryant (Veronica Valdivia). Jean is also survived by grandchildren, Jacob Kober (Shana Stevenson), Bailee Kober, Dale Christopher King and Mary Louise King and great-grandchildren, Jordan and Apollo. Jean will be cremated. A memorial service will be held later. If you would like to donate in her memory, please consider donating to the Montgomery County Maryland Humane Society.