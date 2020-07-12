JEAN FRANCES DICK (née ROOT)
Jean Frances (Root) Dick, 94, passed away on June 25, 2020, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut. Born in Washington, D.C., on November 25, 1925, she was the daughter of Raymond Victor and Myra Morton (Hall) Kendall Root. Jean graduated from McKinley High School, where she met her future husband, Charles Dick. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She worked for the DC schools for 10 years, until the birth of her children. Jean loved being a mother and during her children's early years, she was very active in the schools and with the Girl Scouts. When her children entered middle school, she continued her career in the Arlington County Public Schools.Jean was proud of her heritage as a 10th generation American whose ancestors include a passenger on the Mayflower, and a founder of Eastham, MA. Another ancestor fought in the American Revolutionary War and represented Harpswell, Maine, at the Massachusetts Constitutional Convention. Throughout her life Jean spent her summers in Friendship and Tenants Harbor, Maine where she had many relatives and life-long friends. Jean was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Arlington, Virginia, until four years ago, when Jean and Charles reluctantly left the Washington area to be closer to their daughter and her family in Mystic, Connecticut. Jean was married for 69 years to her beloved husband, Charles, who passed away in December 2017 on the 70th anniversary of their engagement. She is survived by her children: John, of Arlington, VA, and Annapolis, MD, and Jennifer and her husband, James O'Donnell, of Noank, CT, and seven grandchildren, Mhari, Jemma, Fiona, Conor and Aine O'Donnell, and Gregory and Evan Dick.Memorial services will be held in the future when family and friends can celebrate her life together at Noank Baptist Church in Noank, CT, and at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Arlington, VA, in June 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice
