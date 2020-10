Or Copy this URL to Share



JEAN BARHAM ELLWOOD

Jean Barham Ellwood, 87, passed away October 6, 2020 and was lifted up to heaven with the help of the Angels. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Maxwell Ellwood, daughter Brenda Worrell and son Thomas Eugene Ellwood, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by two children, Tina Worrell and Michael Ellwood. No services planned.



