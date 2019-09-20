Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN EVEREST. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

EVEREST Jean B. Everest (Age 87) Jean B. Everest died at home peacefully on September 17, 2019, lying beside her husband of 65 years. Jean was born on March 22, 1932 in Alexandria, Virginia to Carlyle and Virginia Boguess. Jean attended St. Agnes and Fairfax Hall boarding school. Jean met the love of her life during the Christmas holidays in 1953 and she married the dashing young airman, Frank Everest, on November 24, 1954. Their life-long adventure together started with the wedding, the next stop was Air Force gunnery school for Frank in the great state of Texas, and they continued with an assignment at the Air Force base in Bitburg, Germany. Jean and Frank made a life and a home with their five children and the family dog in Alexandria, Virginia. They lived a life full of fun dinner parties, great ski trips, and Chesapeake Bay weekends. Once their children left home in Waynewood, Jean and Frank started traveling the world on two wheels in Italy, France, Canada, and New Mexico. Jean even loved to challenge her friends on a neighborhood bike ride! Their world travels covered several continents and many oceans, from African safaris to Alaskan salmon. Jean also loved the wildlife at home, especially her nine grandchildren that all brought joy to her life. She loved taking her grandchildren on ski trips, shopping trips, and wedding trips. Jean had a passion for life and for her home. She decorated her house and dressed herself with a great sense of style. Jean loved to be active, loved entertaining, and loved her friends and family. She had high standards and saw the importance of proper etiquette; it was expected that everyone, especially her family, always use good manners. Jean's family extends their gratitude to the aides and caregivers from Goodwin House and especially Josie Velasquez, who tenderly cared for Jean with love. They are also grateful that Jean's suffering is over. Jean and Frank's family includes Chuck Everest (deceased), Hank Everest and his wife, Natalie; Mike Everest (deceased); Jenny Purcell and her husband, Dave; Marty Irvine and her husband, Chris; their nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; dear cousin and lifelong friends, Johnny Funkhouser and his wife, Marilyn, and many, many other friends across the country. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations can be sent to the .Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations can be sent to the .

