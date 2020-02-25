The Washington Post

JEAN FOSTER MANCHESTER BROWN (1927 - 2020)
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
1608 Russell Rd
Alexandria, VA 22301
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
1608 Russell Road
Alexandria, VA
JEAN FOSTER MANCHESTER BROWN  

On February 20, 2020, Jean passed away at home in Alexandria, VA. Born in Massachusetts on January 29, 1927, she was a Mayflower Descendent and always considered herself a New Englander, despite living in Washington for over 60 years. Beloved mother of Andrew Brown (Robyn) of Bethesda, MD; and devoted grandmother to Madison, Huntington, and Bailey Brown. Jean had an early career as an editor with a Manhattan book publisher, and later at the U.S. Information Agency in a program of books abroad, in both English and translation. Always interested in world affairs, she had a particular affinity for happenings in the near and middle east. A lifelong music lover, she was first president of the Symphony League of Alexandria and a president of the Performing Arts Association of Alexandria, later producing concerts for over 15 years in the city. She was a beautiful choral singer and violinist, once performing in the Messiah at Carnegie Hall.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1608 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA on March 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. with interment at Plymouth, MA. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Capital Caring Hospice.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 25, 2020
