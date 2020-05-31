JEAN FREEMAN
Jean M. Freeman "Mama Jean"  
On May 20, 2020 Mrs. Jean Marie (Hall) Freeman, peacefully passed away in her home with her two youngest daughters by her side. Jean was born on February 2, 1935 in Washington, DC to parents, Raymond and Corrine Hall. Jean grew up in Historic Barry Farms in Southeast DC and graduated from Cardozo Senior High School in 1952. After moving to North Brentwood, MD, Jean entered the US Navy in 1953, where she completed her training in the Hospital Corps. In the 1960's she professionally modeled for the first black modeling agency, The Grace Del Marco Agency. Later, Jean attended DC Teacher's College, where she obtained her Associate's Degree, and served thirty-plus years with the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS). Jean is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. Preston Freeman (Gary). Jean is survived by her loving daughters, Jacqui, Shellie, Nikki (Whitehead), and Monica; her son-in-law, James Whitehead, Jr.; her grandchildren, Raymond, Candyce (Jones), Aja, and Christina (Sweetpea); her great-grandchildren, Kidada, Ricky, Jaylynn, and Rachel; her grandson-in-law, Cory Jones; her beloved cousins, the Dixon family; and a host of friends. To view Jean's complete obituary, as well as a video tribute, please go to www.cedarhillfuneralhome.com/obits. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the home of her daughter, Monica Freeman. Cremation services were provided by Cedar Hill Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
