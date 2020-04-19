The Washington Post

JEAN FULLENKAMP

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
JEAN MARIE GARNER FULLENKAMP  

Loving wife, mother of three children and grandmother of ten grandchildren, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 70. Jean is survived by her husband Dan; their three children, Joshua G. (Kate), Nicholas D. (Katie), and Melissa F. (Charles) Boyle; 10 grandchildren, Jocelyn, Sydney, Charles, Shannon, Eliza, Noah, Allison, Delaney, Brendan, and Maeve; four sisters, Mary Fran Van Winter, Peggy (Bill) Chappell, Pat Garner, and Kay (Ted) Marconi. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Jean was much loved and will be greatly missed. A funeral and celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020
