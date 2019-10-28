

Jean S. Gold (Age 73)



Died on October 26, 2019, at home in Reston, VA, of acute myeloid leukemia. The daughter of the late Milton and Lucille (Pearlman) Sack, she was born on January 23, 1946, in Baltimore and grew up in Syracuse, NY. She graduated from the University of Rochester in 1967 with high distinction in history. She earned a master of science in social work from Columbia University in 1969.

She practiced clinical social work for 50 years, first at Jewish Family Service in Brooklyn, NY, from 1969 to 1971; then at Psychiatric Institute of Washington, DC, from 1971 to 1973; and from 1973 to 2019 in private practice.

She lived in Reston for 47 years. She was devoted to her family, friends, community and work.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth L., Kaplan, MD; two daughters, Emily Boutilier and Rebekka Gold; three grandchildren, Samantha Boutilier, Cole Kaplan and Lane Kaplan; a son-in-law, Robert Boutilier; two stepsons, Ian Kaplan and Andrew Kaplan; a brother, Allen Sack, and sister-in-law, Heleen Adam; a niece, Dana Kaplan; and a nephew, David Sack, whose stem-cell donation gave her an additional year and a half of life.