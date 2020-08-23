JEAN GOODSON

Jean LeDonne Goodson
Passed away on August 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Neal and her beloved grandson, Dr. Turner Goodson. She is survived by her children Lisa Dady (John), Bill Goodson (Wendy) and Robert Goodson (Catherine), her brother Dominic LeDonne and six granddaughters who adored her.Jean's parents Francesco and Marie LeDonne emigrated from Italy and she grew up in Adah, Pennsylvania, the daughter of a coal miner. Moving to Washington, DC for a job at the United Mine Workers, Jean met the love of her life on a blind date. Jean and Neal were married in 1954. Their incredible life together spanned 66 years taking them to Jamaica, Argentina andKenya where Jean was engaged in many social and philanthropic activities supporting her husband as a Foreign Service Officer. Upon returning to the U.S., Jean worked as a Concierge for 25 years at the Marriott Crystal Gateway and was a member of the Washington Area Concierge Association and the prestigious Clefs D'Or Association, which enabled Jean and Neal to travel to Singapore, Italy, Israel, Greece, Budapest, Canada and China. Jean's attention to detail and love of helping others made her a natural during her career as a Concierge.Everyone who met Jean remarked on her kindness, grace, thoughtfulness and beautiful smile. She was also the most stylish and beautiful person, always impeccably dressed. She truly was a remarkable woman, sharp as a tack to the end and loved by so many.A celebration of Jean's life will be scheduled in the near future. Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
, Grace Episcopal Church, Alexandria and Goodwin House Foundation.