JEAN GRIFFITH (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Cole Funeral Services
4110 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD
20853
(301)-871-1444
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
2900 Olney Sandy Spring Rd.
Olney, MD
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
2900 Olney Sandy Spring Rd.
Olney, MD
Notice
Jean Ann Griffith

Of Olney, MD on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Thomas Griffith and Francis Griffith (Kathleen); grandmother of Nolan and Brady Griffith. Predeceased by husband, Thomas F. Griffith, Jr. Visitation at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, MD 20832 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Memorial Mass at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services. www.colefuneral.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
