Jean Ann Griffith
Of Olney, MD on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Thomas Griffith and Francis Griffith (Kathleen); grandmother of Nolan and Brady Griffith. Predeceased by husband, Thomas F. Griffith, Jr. Visitation at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, MD 20832 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Memorial Mass at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org
Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.