Jean Winge Napp Hemm



Of Springfield, on June 11, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Robert V. Hemm; dear mother of Craig and Christopher Napp; Jean was a devoted step-mother and grandmother as well.

A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11 am at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 8336 Carrleigh Parkway, Springfield, VA 22152.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jean's memory to Kirkwood Presbyterian Church.