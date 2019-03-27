JEAN SHIRLEY HENRY
On Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Loving and devoted mother of Paulette and Paula James, Beverly Henry, Delinda Henry, Jacqueline Henry, Brenda Lawson, Gloria Henry-Otoo, Wendell Henry, Dale Henry, Darnell Henry, Vernon Henry and the late Michael Carmichael. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Ms. Henry may be viewed at STEWART FUNERAL HOME, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.