Jean T. Holland (Age 93)
On Saturday, October 12, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Holland; loving sister of the late Robert W. Silk, the late Patricia Harcourt and the late Rev. William J. Silk; devoted aunt of Ann Marie Greaney, Maureen Bates, Robert Silk, Jr., John Silk, William Silk, Patty MacTigue, Pam Darwin, Colleen Kienzle, Rick Harcourt, Tracy Harcourt and Dee Romero. Friends will be received at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7500 Pearl St., Bethesda, MD 20814 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church at the above address.