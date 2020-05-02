The Washington Post

JEAN YVONNE JONES (Age 81)  

Jean Yvonne Jones, age 81, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 24, 2020 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Jean was born in Barboursville, VA March 23, 1938 to Charlie and Geraldine Jones. She leaves behind her loving sisters Joyce V. Sims of Orange, VA and Dolly F. Scott of Washington, DC., and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends. The family will have a private burial on May 4, 2020 and a memorial service will be planned at a later date due to current gathering restrictions. Condolences can be emailed to: [email protected].
Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2020
