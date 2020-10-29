1/1
JEAN JUDD
Jean D. Judd  
Jean D. Judd of Upper Marlboro, MD, departed this life in the afternoon of October 22, 2020, at her home in Croom, MD, at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, David Judd, five children, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Jean was a faithful women who read the bible every day and spent most of her time volunteering with her church and community. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31 at Antioch Baptist Church, 13205 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Viewing from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. is open to the public. Funeral services starting at 11 a.m. are private. In lieu of flowers kindly donate to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Interment Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 583-5400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
