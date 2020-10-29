Jean D. Judd
Jean D. Judd of Upper Marlboro, MD, departed this life in the afternoon of October 22, 2020, at her home in Croom, MD, at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, David Judd, five children, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Jean was a faithful women who read the bible every day and spent most of her time volunteering with her church and community. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31 at Antioch Baptist Church, 13205 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Viewing from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. is open to the public. Funeral services starting at 11 a.m. are private. In lieu of flowers kindly donate to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Interment Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.