

Jean Lincoln Kaminski

(Age 103)



Passed on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Raymond John Kaminski; mother of Patricia, R. James, and Meg, and grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She served as a teacher in Fairfax County for 30 years, inspiring and guiding her students. She was a classically trained pianist, and music held an important place in her and Raymond's lives.

Her intelligence, humor and generous spirit will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held at Greeenspring Chapel, May 11, 2019. Donations should go to the Greenspring Scholar's Fund.

Jean will be laid to rest next to Raymond at Arlington National Cemetery.