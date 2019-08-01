JEAN LEGGETT
Jean Leggett died peacefully on July 29, 2019. Born on August 12, 1922, in Ashtabula, Ohio, she enjoyed a career as a school librarian. Two older sisters and her husband of 52 years, Mort Leggett, predeceased her. She is survived by her two children Karen (Tharwat Abouraya) and David (Kathy), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A service is being planned at Westminster at Lake Ridge, VA. Donations may be made to First Congregational Church or Habitat for Humanity Summit County, both in Akron, Ohio.