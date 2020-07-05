JEAN LEWIS

Jean Elizabeth Lewis
Passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Hospice House in Calloway, Maryland at the age of 87. She was born December 17, 1932, in Baltimore, MD to Claudia and Elmer Kimball. Beloved wife of the late Fletcher Harrison Lewis. Loving mother of Gail Hamby and husband, Larry, David Brian Lewis and wife, Cecilia, Diane Lepson and her former husband, Terry, and of the late Valerie Cooke. Cherished grandmother to Brett, Wendy, Allison, Tina, Joshua, Kelly, Jennifer, Ryan, Sandi, TJ and Corey. Great-grandmother to Kylie, Kourtney, Matthew, Kolbet, Finleigh, Hazel, Nora, Ryan, Ella, Maddy, Olivia, Victoria, Alicia, Elizabeth and Lennox. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Baron and brother, Blaine Kimball. She was predeceased by her sister, Laura Koblish. She is also missed by her dearly beloved dog, Mia. Her memory will be cherished by all those lives she touched. She will be interned at Arlington Cemetery with Fletcher at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice House, Calloway, MD or the American Heart Association
.