

Jean Rowe Loper



Passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019. Nee Natalie Jean Rowe, Jean was born January 31, 1931 in Easton, PA to parents Russell and Agnes (Short) Rowe.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Barry C. Loper, son, Bradley D. Loper, of Rockville, MD, and two daughters, Courtney L. Otenasek (Francis), of Baltimore, MD, and Adrienne L. Ketterman (Troy), of York, PA. Also surviving Mrs. Loper are three grandsons, Trent D. Ketterman, Blake W. Otenasek and Heath S. Otenasek, and one granddaughter, Drue C. Otenasek.

Jean was a graduate of Dickinson College, Class of 1952, and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was employed by the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) in Philadelphia before joining IBM as a Systems Service Representative. There she met Barry whom she married in 1961. This before moving to York, PA and NY and later to North Bethesda, MD in 1967.

Jean was an active member of Saint Mark Presbyterian Church and also the Junior League of Washington where, in 1979, she was elected Chair of the Sustainer Committee. She was a docent at the National Gallery of Art for 30 years and a consultant for the Carlisle Collection for 28 years. Jean was an avid reader and symphony and theatre goer.

Memorial Services will be offered Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mark Presbyterian Church, 10701 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's name are welcome at the Education Department of the National Gallery of Art.