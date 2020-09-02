1/1
JEAN LUTTERMAN
1928 - 2020
JEAN C. LUTTERMAN "Leonard"  
Jean, the embodiment of unconditional love and action in service of faith, died surrounded by family at home on August 26, 2020. Born January 3, 1928 in Brill, WI to Burritt and Olivia (Olson) Leonard, she earned an M.M. in music from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was an outstanding pianist, music teacher and composer of musicals. She moved to Maryland with her husband Kenneth and children in 1968, where she gave private piano lessons and was the Director of Music at the Norwood School. In 1979 she won a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to create and distribute musicals that would teach children an inclusive history of the U.S., ensuring that the history of Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans, women, and all of the many peoples that make up the USA would be recognized. She also wrote musicals about early Christianity, the environment, and homelessness, and staged performances to raise money for homeless shelters. Jean volunteered extensively, including teaching ESL well into her "80s. She was an avid anti-war activist, as well as a strong advocate for civil rights, women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and immigrants' rights. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Courtney and Roger, Jean is survived by siblings Kay Wehner and Craig Leonard, sons John (Deb Duricka), Ted (Susan Buckley), Mark Lutterman (Sharon Ramirez), daughter Ann (German Aguilar), and grandsons Evan ("Zhenya") and John G. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Westmoreland Congregational United Church of Christ to support the Jean Lutterman Memorial Fund for the Westmoreland Service Corps (description at http://www.westmorelanducc.org/volunteer-corps). You can donate online via http://www.westmorelanducc.org/give. You can also give to the Kenneth G. Lutterman Memorial Scholarship at the School of Social Work at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor: https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/give/basket/fund/307101?keyword=307101 A virtual (Zoom) memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, August 2. To participate, please contact LuttermanFuneral@gmail.com by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RAPP Funeral and Cremation Services
933 Gist Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 565-4100
