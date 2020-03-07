

JEAN FOSTER MANCHESTER BROWN



On February 20, 2020, Jean passed away at home in Alexandria, VA. Born in Massachusetts on January 29, 1927, she was a Mayflower Descendent and always considered herself a New Englander, despite living in Washington for over 60 years. Beloved mother of Andrew Brown (Robyn) of Bethesda, MD; and devoted grandmother to Madison, Huntington, and Bailey Brown. Jean had an early career as an editor with a Manhattan book publisher, and later at the U.S. Information Agency in a program of books abroad, in both English and translation. Always interested in world affairs, she had a particular affinity for happenings in the near and middle east. A lifelong music lover, she was first president of the Symphony League of Alexandria and a president of the Performing Arts Association of Alexandria, later producing concerts for over 15 years in the city. She was a beautiful choral singer and violinist, once performing in the Messiah at Carnegie Hall.

A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1608 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA on March 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. with interment at Plymouth, MA. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Capital Caring Hospice.