JEAN ELLA MARCELLOUS
Of Upper Marlboro, MD was called to be with the Lord on June 21, 2019. Devoted wife to Lindolph Marcellous, the love of her life for over 56 years. Loving mother of DeAndra Valentine (Vincent) and the late Lindolph Marcellous Jr; devoted grandmother of Marcell Valentine (Bel) and Miles Valentine; beloved great grandmother of Dominic Valentine; cherished God Mother to Kelly Tucker (Darrell); beloved sister to Michael Bruce (Kim) and Kenny Bruce (Connie); and a host of sister in laws, brother in laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Her celebration of life will take place Saturday, June 29 with Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by Service at 11 a.m. at Kettering Baptist Church 6909 Crain Hwy Upper Marlboro, MD 20772.