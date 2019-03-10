Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN MAYER. View Sign



JEAN ELIZABETH MAYER

Age, 96 of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Sibley Hospital. Jean Elizabeth Mayer was born on April 2, 1922 in Tokyo, Japan to American missionary parents, Paul and Frances (Frank) Mayer. She attended and graduated from the American School in Japan, then continued on to North Central College in Age, 96 of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Sibley Hospital. Jean Elizabeth Mayer was born on April 2, 1922 in Tokyo, Japan to American missionary parents, Paul and Frances (Frank) Mayer. She attended and graduated from the American School in Japan, then continued on to North Central College in Naperville , Illinois. After graduation in 1943, she was accepted at the US Naval Japanese Language School in Boulder, Colorado for a year of intensive study of Japanese. During her year of study, she applied for a commission in the WAVES. Jean was stationed from 1944-46 in Washington, D.C. in the Office of Naval Intelligence. When the war ended, as a civilian, she went to Tokyo to work in the Occupation of Japan under SCAP (Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers) as a research analyst. Returning to the US, she continued her language study at the Sorbonne (University of Paris) under the GI Bill of Rights. After two years in Paris, she pursued her career in the Civil Service as a research analyst in various government agencies including in the Office of Naval Intelligence in Washington, D.C.,in jobs at the State Department in Intelligence and Research and in the Arms Control Disarmament Agency. She retired in 1977 after thirty one years of government service. She lived in Bethesda, Maryland, spent time with friends, tended her garden and enjoyed reading. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Barbara (Lyle) Borst, Frances (Arthur) Rikli, and Dr. Florence Mayer. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no services.

