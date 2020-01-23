The Washington Post

JEAN McBRIDE

Jean Boehm McBride (Age 89)  

California, MO, died January 18, 2020. Married to Elvis Lowell "Harvey" McBride at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Washington, DC. Worked for Bureau of National Affairs 1951-1984, retiring as chief of communications.
 
Funeral services and interment will be in California, MO. Memorials to Good Samaritan Fund at St. Paul Lutheran Church, California, MO.
 
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 23, 2020
