

JEAN CARSON McKINNEY (Age 90)



Peacefully passed away on March 13, 2020. Born July 9, 1929, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Richard Earle Carson and the late Katharine Riall Carson. Mrs. McKinney attended Roosevelt High School in Washington, DC and then earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. Upon graduation, she worked for the United States Navy.

Together with her husband of 67 years, the late William Butler McKinney, Jean raised four children of whom she was most proud. When her children were on their own, Jean's love for teaching children took her back to the University of Maryland to obtain her Pre-School Certification in Childhood Development. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and played the piano for the children's choir at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Kensington, MD for many years until she and William moved to Asbury Methodist Village, a retirement community in Gaithersburg, MD. Mrs. McKinney also taught Nursery School at Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, retiring at age 75.

Jean is survived by her daughter Patricia Stewart and her husband Gary of Ocean View, DE, her daughter Jo Colleran and her husband Jim of Leesburg, VA, her son William McKinney and his wife Cathy of Plano, TX, and her son Alan McKinney and his wife Ann of Brentwood, TN. Jean is also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by sister, Evelyn Carson, and her brother Richard Carson, Jr.

There will be a joint memorial service planned for Jean and her husband, who passed away this January. No date has been set at this time. Donations in her name may be made to the or St Paul's United Methodist Church in Kensington, MD.