Died peacefully on November 22, 2020 at Sagepoint Senior Living Services, La Plata, MD. She is survived by her children, Jean Winkler (Richard), Edward L. Middleton, Jr. (Susan), Mary Lou Lindholm (Richard) and Sarah Saifer (Robert); six grandchildren, Greg, Mark and David Winkler, Megan Rose, Edward III and Christine Middleton and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward L. Middleton; her parents John and Mary (Walshe) Spreckelmyer; and sister, Mary Ann Spreckelmeyer. Due to Covid restrictions, funeral services are private. Memorial donations can be sent to Mary's Pantry, Sacred Heart Church, PO Box 1390, La Plata, MD 20646 or Charles County Public Library, Attn: Lloyd Jansen, 2 Garrett Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.Online condolences may be shared with the family at