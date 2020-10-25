1/1
JEAN MILLER
JEAN E. MILLER  
Jean E Miller, 93, of Vienna VA, born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 19, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving husband Lyman T. Miller and survived by her children: Lyman, Gene, Carol and Teresa, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She graduated from Nanticoke High School class of 1944 and Penn State class of 1947. After retiring from the CIA, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Committee for Helping Others. She was a member of the Dunn Loring Bowling League and The Northern Virginia Woman's Club. She was very generous and donated to many charities. She loved being around family, reading, bowling, and the yearly Holden Beach trips. Her family will miss her laugh and wonderful sense of humor. A private family service will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Quantico National Cemetery. Jean's favorite charity was Doctors Without Borders and her family is forever grateful for the loving care given by Capital Caring Hospice Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to www.capitalcaring.org

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
