JEAN DIANE MITCHELL (Age 90)



Formally of Rockville, Maryland died peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 with her daughters by her side.

Jean was born in Dysart Iowa and later moved to the DC area and began working at the FBI where she met her husband William Henry Mitchell Jr. who preceded her in death. Jean was very devoted to her family and her church Oakdale Methodist in Olney where she had many long time friends in the Mighty Oaks. Jean is survived by her twin sister June Keidel of Dysart Iowa, daughters Gale Miller (Dale), Pam Samuelson (Joe), and Anne Weir (Barry); grandchildren John Miller (Kim), Brian Miller (Rachel), Kristen Emory and Lauren Emory; five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday March 1, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Oakdale Emory Church, 3425 Emory Church Road, Olney, Maryland followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to 22512 Gateway Center Drive Clarksburg MD 20871.