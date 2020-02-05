JEAN A. MONROE
On Sunday, January 19, 2020 Jean A. Monroe of Upper Marlboro, Maryland entered into eternal life. Loving mother of Bob Gatewood. Devoted step-mother of William Monroe Jr., Adrienne Sellman, Avery, Denise, and Marcus Monroe. Also survived by two sisters, Leslie Parks, Jackie Wilmer; one brother, Juan Wilmer, a host of other relatives and friends. She is predeceased in death by her husband Past Master of Felix Lodge NO: 3 William R. Monroe Sr. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. for a Service of Remembrance, at Lake Presidential Golf Club, 3151 Presidential Golf Drive #8957, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.