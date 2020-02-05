The Washington Post

JEAN MONROE

Service Information
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC
28301
(910)-483-7111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Lake Presidential Golf Club
151 Presidential Golf Drive #8957
Upper Marlboro, DC
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
Lake Presidential Golf Club
Notice
JEAN A. MONROE  

On Sunday, January 19, 2020 Jean A. Monroe of Upper Marlboro, Maryland entered into eternal life. Loving mother of Bob Gatewood. Devoted step-mother of William Monroe Jr., Adrienne Sellman, Avery, Denise, and Marcus Monroe. Also survived by two sisters, Leslie Parks, Jackie Wilmer; one brother, Juan Wilmer, a host of other relatives and friends. She is predeceased in death by her husband Past Master of Felix Lodge NO: 3 William R. Monroe Sr. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. for a Service of Remembrance, at Lake Presidential Golf Club, 3151 Presidential Golf Drive #8957, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2020
