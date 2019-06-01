

JEAN MARIE MOORE (Age 98)



Jean Marie Moore died peacefully on May 31, 2019 at her home in Wheaton, MD. Born in 1921, in Minneapolis, MN, she moved to Wheaton in 1949 with her husband, Fred, where they settled and grew their family. After the death of her husband in 1962, she enjoyed a long career as an administrative assistant at the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health. Jean is survived by her children Eileen Hanlon, Dennis (Nancy), Patrice Sauer (Don), Joseph, Michael, and Mary Knoche (Doug), and three generations of 32 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter, Susan Flor (John), and her son, John (Jackie). She will be remembered by her family and friends for her love, courage, resolve, and strength of character. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine Laboure, 11801 Claridge Rd., Wheaton, MD, on Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. Recitation of the rosary will precede the mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice or .