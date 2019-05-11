JEAN THERESE MULDOWNEY
Jean Therese Muldowney, 89, died peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Reston, VA following a brief illness.
Formerly of Pottsville PA, Jean graduated in 1946 from Mt. Carmel HS before setting off at age 17 for Washington, DC. She worked in various positions at the United States Navy Department until her retirement in 1987. Outside of work, she found time to take courses at George Washington University, pursue the arts and travel, and teach dancing at the esteemed Arthur Murray Studio.
Never married, Jean was preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Muldowney, sister Rita, and brothers Frank, Ned and Bob. Her Irish wit and wisdom will be dearly missed by her loving niece Chris Hayes, nephews Mike and Jim Duda, other family, friends and caregivers. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
. Private services will be held at a later date.